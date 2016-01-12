In this photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, a Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a ''Life Skills'' class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

WASHINGTON The U.S. military is preparing the bulk transfer of 10 Guantanamo detainees to countries in the Middle East on Thursday, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing two defense officials.

The transfer would be the largest group of detainees to be shipped out of the prison in Cuba since Defense Secretary Ash Carter informed Congress in December that his department would transfer a wave of detainees at the beginning of 2016, Fox News said.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the bulk transfer plan, Fox said.

But Pentagon officials have said more Guantanamo transfers were expected soon and were likely to bring the population of the prison for foreign fighters below 100. Four detainees have been transferred so far this year, leaving the camp population at 103.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)