MIAMI A Saudi Arabian prisoner accused of plotting the deadly attack on the warship USS Cole in 2000 could be executed if he is convicted in the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon official overseeing the Guantanamo trials formally approved nine terrorism, conspiracy and murder charges against prisoner Abd al-Rahim al Nashiri, and referred the case for trial by military tribunal as a capital case.

Two suicide bombers rammed an explosives-laden boat into the Cole off Yemen, blowing a massive hole in its side and killing 17 U.S. sailors. Nashiri is accused of planning and preparing the attack, which also wounded more than three dozen sailors.

Defense lawyers argued unsuccessfully that he should not face execution because the case was tainted by torture and brutality.

Nashiri was subjected to "waterboarding" -- an interrogation technique that creates the sensation of drowning -- and mock executions while held at secret CIA prisons after his capture in Dubai in 2002. He was sent to the detention center at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba in 2006.

The CIA has acknowledged it destroyed videotapes of Nashiri's interrogations.

"We think there were a lot of compelling reasons to say it shouldn't be a death penalty case but we're not surprised at all," said Rick Kammen, one of Nashiri's attorneys.

He called the decision a political one and said the Guantanamo tribunals, which are formally known as military commissions, were designed to render "second-class justice."

"We are disappointed the United States will now descend further down the path of expedient and secret justice that Military Commissions have come to represent." he said.

Kammen, an Indianapolis lawyer, was brought into the defense team because he has experience in death penalty cases, something most of the U.S. military lawyers lack.