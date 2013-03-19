INDIANAPOLIS Police in Indiana have issued an "all clear" Tuesday afternoon, four hours after investigating a report of a man with a gun on campus at a university in Indianapolis, the school said on its emergency management Twitter feed.

An alert from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis had advised students and employees to remain in a "shelter location" until the "all clear" notice was received. Normal operations and scheduled evening classes are being held.

The university had originally reported a "man with a long gun" seen in a parking lot, and urged students to seek shelter.

The urban public research university has an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, according to the school's website.

