Snipers sit trained on a real estate office where authorities said a gunman was holding an unknown number of hostages in Valparaiso, Indiana May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich

VALPARAISO, Indiana A gunman took hostages in an Indiana real estate office on Friday, then released them after an eight-hour standoff and fatally shot himself in the head, authorities said.

The gunman died at a hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago, police said.

"We believe there was some issue over some money," said Valparaiso Police Chief Michael Brickner. He added the man had been to the office previously to complain and had a confrontation with employees.

One woman released from the office suffered a minor head injury caused by the gunman, but not from a gunshot, police said.

The first officers at the scene exchanged gunfire with the man around the entrance of the building, police said.

Dozens of officers surrounded the building on a main street while the Federal Bureau of Investigation negotiated with him.

All the hostages were released unharmed, police said. They did not immediately say how many hostages had been in the building.

Later in the afternoon, officers heard a gunshot inside the building. They entered to find the gunman had shot himself, police said.

His identity was not released pending notification of relatives.

