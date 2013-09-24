WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Campus police at North Carolina Central University in Durham shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun in an incident that prompted a three-hour lockdown at the school, university officials said on Tuesday.

The lockdown of all campus buildings and dormitories began at 10:15 p.m. EDT on Monday (0215 GMT Tuesday) after campus authorities learned that a man sought by police for a break-in and armed robbery in Durham had fled by public bus toward the school, the university said in a statement.

Campus Police Chief Tim Bellamy told Reuters that officers approached a man at the perimeter of the campus who fit the description of the suspect and ordered him to show his hands.

The man, who was armed with a shotgun, fired at an officer, according to the university. Campus police fired back, and the man ran into a nearby wooded area. The lockdown was ordered after the shots were fired.

After a search, police confronted the man. A second exchange of gunfire erupted and the man was fatally wounded, university officials said.

None of the officers were injured, school officials said.

The unidentified suspect was not a student at the university, Bellamy said.

The school, which has more than 8,100 students, lifted the lockdown just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Chancellor Debra Saunders-White said on the university's website, and some classes were relocated on Tuesday. A town hall meeting also was held.

"I applaud the NCCU Police for their responsiveness and vigilance in keeping our campus safe," Saunders-White said on the website.

The three campus police officers involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave. The case will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, school officials said.

