SAN FRANCISCO California lawmakers have set aside for further review a bill that would tax bullets to support school-based mental health spending, an aide to the legislator who introduced it said on Monday.

Democratic Assemblyman Roger Dickinson had lobbied for the bill in response to the mass shooting in December at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which sparked a nationwide debate regarding gun control.

The Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee put the bill, which would impose a tax of 5 cents per bullet on top of a retail sales tax to raise an estimated $49 million a year, on hold for additional study, Dickinson's aide said.

Separately, another bill by Dickinson was opposed Monday by the investment committee of the $255 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System known as Calpers.

The committee approved a recommendation by its investment staff to oppose the bill, which proposed banning the pension fund from investing in any company making firearms or ammunition for any market other than the U.S. military.

The fund's staff in a report said such a ban would intrude on the investment authority of the Calpers board.

Calpers investment committee voted in February to divest the fund's holdings in firearms companies whose weapons are illegal for private citizens in California to own, like a semi-automatic rifle used in the massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The move affects about $5 million in investments in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Sturm, Ruger & Co.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)