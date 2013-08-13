A gun instructor in central Ohio accidentally shot a student in the arm during a gun safety class, according to authorities.

Michael Piemonte, 26, was shot on Saturday after the handgun held by instructor Terry Dunlap, 73, discharged during a class in Carroll, according to a Fairfield County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Piemonte was hit in the right arm, between his elbow and his arm pit, he said during an interview on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance and released that evening.

Piemonte declined to elaborate on the incident and Dunlap was not immediately available to comment.

Piemonte was struck by a .38-caliber bullet fired from a .357-caliber five-shot revolver, according to the sheriff's department report, which described the shooting as an accident.

Carroll is a village about 20 miles southeast of Columbus.

Ohio's concealed carry law was amended in December to require residents to demonstrate competency with the weapon only once, rather than each time their concealed carry permit expires.

