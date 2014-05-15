WASHINGTON A U.S. federal judge on Thursday upheld a Washington D.C. gun law that bans assault weapons and requires owners of other firearms to follow certain registration requirements, including that they pass a test and safety course.

The law, one of many being challenged by proponents of gun rights, was written after the Supreme Court struck down D.C.'s all-out ban on handguns in 2008 on the basis that it violated the right to bear arms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

An appeals court in 2011 upheld the new law's provisions that banned assault weapons and required handguns to be registered, but it said the city would need to provide better data on the safety implications of applying the same rules to long guns.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled on Thursday that the city had now provided ample evidence to prove the law's impact on safety.

"The people of this city, acting through their elected representatives, have sought to combat gun violence and promote public safety. The Court finds that they have done so in a constitutionally permissible manner," he wrote in the opinion.

Other requirements include that gun owners appear at the police department with the weapon he or she intends to register, be photographed and fingerprinted, and complete an extensive background check.

