SALMON, Idaho An Idaho couple whose 5-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a young playmate will see child injury charges dismissed provided they craft and present a course for families on the dangers of firearms, a state court clerk said.

Rusty and Ashlee Lish were accused of the misdemeanor charges after prosecutors found they left a loaded .22-caliber rifle within reach of their youngster, who shot and killed 5-year-old friend Noelle Shawver last year while the pair were playing at the Lish home in the southeastern Idaho community of Chubbuck, according to legal documents.

Under terms of a deal struck with the state earlier this week, the Lishes agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a deferred prosecution that will see the case dismissed in two years provided the couple meets conditions of the legal agreement.

Those include a requirement that the Lishes attend a course on parenting, pay nearly $30,000 to the Shawver family and complete a community service project in which they design and deliver a presentation to families about the dangers of firearms and how to safely handle and store them, a court clerk said.

The couple also is prohibited from possessing firearms during the period, she added.

The attorney for the Lishes could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)