SAN ANTONIO A Texas teenager was arrested on Monday after he brought a loaded assault rifle and two handguns to his San Antonio high school and said he had a list of demands he wanted to read over the intercom, a school spokeswoman said.

No weapons were fired and no injuries were reported in the incident at Madison High School in northeast San Antonio, said Aubrey Chancellor, spokeswoman for the San Antonio North East School District.

The student, a 17-year-old sophomore, was expected to be charged as an adult with making a terroristic threat and possession of a gun in a prohibited area, said Chancellor, whose school district has its own sworn police force.

The student's parents had initially notified the school that their son was missing early Monday when they found he was not at home. But after realizing that three weapons were missing from the home, they went to the campus to find him, Chancellor said.

"They found the student at the school and found two handguns in his backpack," Chancellor said. "They specifically asked him where the third gun was, and that weapon was found hidden in a restroom."

All three weapons were loaded, but none had been fired. The student was taken into custody and questioned by district police, Chancellor said. A lockdown after the incident has been lifted.

Chancellor said the student had a list of demands he wanted to read over the school intercom. "He didn't say what the demands were, but he did say that if those demands weren't met, he was going to commit some sort of act of violence," she said.

Chancellor said the student had said he was upset at a teacher. It was not clear what his concerns were or whether the student had a class with the teacher.

