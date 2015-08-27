Hawaii authorities reopened Honolulu's famed Waikiki Beach on Wednesday after water quality tests indicated the ocean was again safe for swimmers following a serious sewage spill earlier this week.

Warning signs were taken down and beachgoers were again welcome in the water after bacteria levels declined significantly, the City and County of Honolulu said in a statement.

The beachfront had been closed due to an infection risk after 500,000 gallons of waste water spewed from manhole covers on Monday during heavy rain, officials said.

The waste poured into storm drains leading to the ocean and sullied a stretch of beach dotted with large hotels and restaurants.

City officials said on Tuesday the spill was the result of the sewage pumping stations having been shut down for maintenance when the showers hit.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)