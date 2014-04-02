Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

A tsunami warning could be issued for Hawaii due to a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck on Tuesday off the coast of Chile, U.S. officials said.

If tsunami waves reach Hawaii they would strike at 3:24 a.m. (9:24 a.m. ET) local time on Wednesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

The earthquake off Chile generated a tsunami that hit the northern part of the country and led officials to issue a tsunami warning for all of South and Central America's Pacific coast.

"An evaluation of the Pacific wide tsunami threat is underway and there is a possibility that Hawaii could be elevated to a watch or warning status," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

There is currently no tsunami warning, watch or advisory in effect for Hawaii, according to the center's website.

