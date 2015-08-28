A thick stream of lava erupted from a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday and had crept into the surrounding forest, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it did not pose a threat to surrounding communities.

The lava flowed from the east side of the Kilauea Volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and was still spreading, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A witness said lava had moved about half a mile (0.8 km) in less than 24 hours, and was now headed toward the subdivision of Eden Roc, on the eastern side of the island, and home to about 450 people.

But scientists said the flow, one of several breakouts from the Eastern Rift Zone, was not expected to threaten populated areas. "None of the lava flows currently pose a threat to communities but are being monitored closely," the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake also occurred early on Thursday beneath the volcano's south flank, but "seismicity within the volcano remains at a low level," the federal agency said.

