ORLANDO, Fla. The ringleader of a beating ritual that killed a Florida college marching band member was sentenced on Friday to six years and five months in prison for his role in a 2011 incident that drew national scrutiny to hazing practices.

Dante Martin, 27, a former percussionist with Florida A&M University's celebrated "Marching 100" band, took the stand shackled and dressed in a jail uniform during an emotional hearing.

He apologized to the family of the victim, Robert Champion, 26, a drum major.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don't think about your son,” Martin told Champion's parents, who were sitting in the gallery. "I'm terribly sorry."

In October, he was convicted by a jury of manslaughter, felony hazing resulting in a death and misdemeanor hazing.

Champion’s mother, Pamela, took the stand and accepted Martin’s apology. She has blamed the university for not stopping the decades-old hazing ritual, steeped in the culture of a band that has performed at the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards and presidential inaugurations.

“Please know I don’t hate you. And I forgive you. I really do. I forgive you,” Champion said.

Martin was the first of 14 band members charged in the death to go to trial. Former band member Jessie Baskin, 23, was sentenced in March to 51 weeks in jail in a plea bargain with prosecutors. Most of the other band members made plea deals resulting in probation and community service.

Prosecutors called Martin the ringleader of the ritual known as “Crossing Bus C,” which led to his beating death following a performance in Orlando as he ran down the bus aisle while being kicked, punched and struck by band members in the seats.

Florida Circuit Judge Renee Roche refused a request to allow Martin to remain free pending his appeal. But she agreed with defense lawyers to take into account that Champion was a willing participant, despite the objections of a prosecutor.

Martin, on the witness stand, spoke out against institutions and alumni who allow harmful hazing traditions to continue for generations, saying he would like to change the culture.

“No families ever need to be in this situation again,” he said.

Character witnesses described Martin and Champion as well-respected young men with unblemished records and promising futures.

(Editing by Letitia Stein and Bill Trott)