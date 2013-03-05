NEW YORK Three members of a track team at a prestigious New York City public school have been charged with hazing a freshman teammate by molesting him over a span of three months, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Charged as adults, Thomas Brady, 16; Boubacar Diallo, 16; and Pier Berkmans, 17, all pleaded not guilty at their arraignment last week on multiple counts of assault, hazing, harassment and forcible touching of the freshman at the Bronx High School of Science.

The freshman accuses the three defendants of forcibly groping and fingering his nipples, anus and penis through his clothes while taunting him on multiple occasions, the complaint said. It said the incidents took place between early December and late February.

Diallo is accused of telling the freshman on one occasion that he was in "need of a good fingering" before he pinned the him to the ground and pushed his fingers into his anus, the complaint filed at Bronx Criminal Court said.

The three accused teenagers could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. The school's principal did not respond to a request for comment.

The city's Department of Education released a brief statement saying that the matter was under investigation and that track team events had been suspended pending the outcome.

"The three students arrested face disciplinary action and are receiving instruction away from the school at another location," said department spokeswoman Marge Feinberg.

The teenagers were due back in court on Friday, said the Bronx District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)