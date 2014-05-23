A University of Tennessee fraternity has been suspended for hazing activities that included pouring hot sauce on the genitals of a pledge, according to documents provided Friday by the university.

Students who had been trying to join the UT chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha told university staff that the hazing also included paddling.

The concerns arose in March when relatives of two students contacted the university about alleged hazing activity. One provided university officials with men's underwear stained with hot sauce, according to the notice of charges issued by the university on April 3.

The university's investigative documents show that a man who said his nephew was a hazing victim threatened to sue the school if the fraternity was allowed to continue to operate there.

Medical attention was required as a result of the hazing, according to the Office of Student Judicial Affairs documents.

The fraternity, which did not have a house on campus, has fewer than 10 members, according to a university spokesman.

It has accepted responsibility for its actions, and has been suspended until August 1, 2016, the spokesman said.

