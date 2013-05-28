Obese people may get less 'comfort care' at the end of life
(Reuters Health) - - Obese people in the U.S. may not receive the same kind of care at the end of their lives as people who are thin or normal weight, suggests a new study.
U.S. cardiologists have become increasingly frustrated by lengthy delays in approvals of medical technology used in heart procedures, often coming three years or more after European approvals.
The following are some heart-related devices in use in Europe that are either awaiting U.S. approval or were approved in the United States long after becoming available to European patients. CE Mark is the designation for European approval.
* Sapien Transcatheter Aortic Valve System by Edwards Lifesciences
CE Mark September 2007
FDA Approval October 2011
* Sapien XT (improved 2nd generation version of Sapien)
CE Mark Europe, March 2010
Still undergoing FDA mandated clinical trials
* CoreValve (transcatheter heart valve system) by Medtronic
CE Mark May 2007
FDA Approval under review
* Symplicity Renal Denervation System by Medtronic
CE Mark April 2010
FDA Approval under review
* Arctic Front Catheter Ablation for Atrial Fibrilation (first generation) by Medtronic
CE Mark July 2005
FDA Approval December 2010
* MitraClip (to stop heart valve leakage) by Abbott Laboratories
CE Mark March 2008
FDA Approval under review
* Amplatzer Occluder PFO Closure System (fixes small hole in heart) by St. Jude Medical
CE Mark 1998
FDA Approval under review
* Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device (for atrial fibrillation) by Boston Scientific
CE Mark 2005
Company to file for U.S. approval in current quarter
* HeartMate II Left Ventricular Assist Device by Thoratec Corp
CE Mark November 2005
FDA Approval (as bridge to heart transplant) April 2008
(Compiled by Debra Sherman and Bill Berkrot; Edited by Douglas Royalty)
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the latest trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
(Reuters Health) – - People using peer-to-peer services like Airbnb, which link potential guests to hosts offering space in their homes, can find plenty of smoking-friendly lodging, according to a recent Canadian study.