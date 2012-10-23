Virginia governor vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood
WASHINGTON Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have blocked funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions and other health services.
The number of U.S. cases of meningitis from tainted injections of a steroid medication has reached 304, up 10 from a day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
Georgia reported its first case, raising the states covered in the outbreak to 17, the CDC said. Four joint infections from injections of the steroid medication also have been reported, bringing the national total of infections to 308, the CDC said.
There were no new deaths reported, leaving total fatalities in the outbreak at 23 in seven states, the CDC said.
The number of cases has continued to mount despite the recall of the product by the New England Compounding Center. New cases of infections were reported in Michigan, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee in addition to Georgia.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
CHICAGO Tyson Foods Inc in June will switch its retail line of company-branded chicken products to birds raised without any antibiotics, a top executive said on Tuesday, accelerating the meat sector's shift away from the drugs.
GENEVA China has detected an evolution in the H7N9 avian flu virus that is capable of causing severe disease in poultry and requires close monitoring, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.