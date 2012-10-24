The number of U.S. cases of meningitis from tainted injections of a steroid medication has reached 304, up 10 from a day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Georgia reported its first case, raising the states covered in the outbreak to 17, the CDC said. Four joint infections from injections of the steroid medication also have been reported, bringing the national total of infections to 308, the CDC said.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving total fatalities in the outbreak at 23 in seven states, the CDC said.

The number of cases has continued to mount despite the recall of the product by the New England Compounding Center. New cases of infections were reported in Michigan, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee in addition to Georgia.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)