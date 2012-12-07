Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
WASHINGTON A U.S. congressional committee that oversees drug safety issues has asked a compounding pharmacists' industry association to provide documents on the group's role in helping pharmacies in their interactions with federal and state authorities.
The request to the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists came as the House Energy and Commerce Committee continues an investigation into a deadly meningitis outbreak caused by contaminated compounded drugs.
In a letter released on Friday, 10 lawmakers cited a media report that the group "tutored pharmacists on how to sidestep" U.S. Food and Drug Administration requests for samples that would help the agency assess the quality of compounded drugs.
"Allegations that your association may have encouraged compounding pharmacists to attempt to impede the FDA from evaluating the efficacy and safety of their products, if true, raise serious concerns," the lawmakers said.
The meningitis outbreak, linked to steroid injections from the Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center, has sickened 541 people, 36 of whom have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to lead an important health agency said on Thursday that the way pharmaceutical companies classify products as generic or branded needs to be reviewed in order to help hold down government spending, as she cited Mylan NV's EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress said on Thursday that they will soon unveil plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing a timeframe for a legislative goal they have struggled with for weeks.