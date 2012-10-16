A sign for pharmaceutical compounding company New England Compounding Center (NECC), a producer of the steroid methylprednisolone acetate, is seen in Framingham, Massachusetts October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts on Tuesday said federal agents raided the New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy linked to a meningitis outbreak that has killed 15 people and sickened more than 200 others.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said: "I can confirm that this office and our law enforcement partners are investigating allegations concerning the New England Compounding Center."

On Tuesday afternoon, agents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration searched the NECC facility in Framingham, Mass., while local police provided support, local police said.

In a statement, Ortiz said it was "premature" to say what the investigation will show.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Gary Hill)