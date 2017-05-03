Knee surgery rates soaring among teen girls
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
WASHINGTON Three U.S. Republican House lawmakers threw their support behind their party's healthcare overhaul plan on Wednesday after crafting changes to provide $8 billion over five years to shore up coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Representatives Fred Upton and Billy Long, who had rejected an earlier bill to roll back the 2010 Affordable Care Act, told reporters after a meeting with Trump at the White House that they could now vote for the plan with their proposed changes.
Upton said the revised bill could come up for a vote on Thursday, although both he and Long said they did not know whether there were enough votes to pass it. Representative Michael Burgess also said he could back the legislation.
(Reuters Health) - - Older adults may be more likely to have bleeding stomach ulcers on days when the air has higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by car exhaust and power plants, a recent study in Hong Kong suggests.
(Reuters Health) - Snus, a moist, smokeless tobacco product, may contribute to breathing and sleep problems, Swedish researchers report.