The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling by the end of this month on the fate of President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

Following are some of the provisions already in effect under the law that Americans would lose immediately if it were to be overturned. Other provisions not listed below would come into force in 2014 if the court were to leave the law in effect.

Young adult children being allowed to remain on their parents' medical insurance coverage through age 26.

An end to lifetime limits imposed by insurers on the dollar value of benefits available to people with serious medical conditions.

Preventive healthcare benefits including free coverage for mammograms and birth control.

For beneficiaries of the Medicare program for the elderly stuck in the prescription drug benefit coverage gap known as the "doughnut hole," a 50 percent discount on covered brand-name drugs and 14 percent savings on generic drugs.

A requirement that insurance companies justify unreasonably large healthcare premium increases.

Tax credits for small employers with no more than 25 employees and average annual wages of less than $50,000 that provide health insurance for employees.

Temporary insurance coverage programs for retirees who are over age 55 but not eligible for Medicare.

Restrictions barring insurers from denying coverage to children because of pre-existing medical conditions.

Temporary insurance coverage for adults with pre-existing medical conditions who have been uninsured for at least six months.

A requirement that health plans report the proportion of premium dollars spent on clinical services, quality, and other costs, and provide rebates to consumers if the share of the premium spent on clinical services and quality is less than 85 percent in the large group market and 80 percent in the individual and small group markets.

(Compiled by David Morgan; Editing by Will Dunham)