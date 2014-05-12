U.S. President Barack Obama listens after nominating Director of the Office of Management and Budget Sylvia Mathews Burwell (R) to replace outgoing U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius (not seen), during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White... REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President Barack Obama's nominee for U.S. health secretary, will face a second confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee, the panel announced on Monday.

Burwell, who would be the administration's public face for the law known as Obamacare, must be confirmed by the Senate before she can assume the post being vacated by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. She appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her first confirmation hearing last week.

The finance panel has official jurisdiction over the nomination and will decide whether to send it to the floor for a final vote. Democrats, who control the Senate, hope to have Burwell's confirmation approved before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on May 26.

