Here is a breakdown of the top makers of cancer drugs, by sales, according to GlobalData Healthcare and Reuters.

Top 10 pharmaceutical companies by 2014 oncology sales

1. Roche Holding AG $25.15 billion

Top sellers are Rituxan/Mabthera ($7.15 bln) for certain types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Avastin ($6.4 bln) for metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced lung cancer, and several other types of cancer; and Herceptin ($6.3 bln) for a type of breast cancer.

2. Novartis AG $10.26 billion

Top sellers include Gleevec/Glivec ($4.75 bln) for chronic myeloid leukemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and Afinitor ($1.58 bln) for several types of cancers including breast and kidney.

3. Celgene Corp $7.49 billion

Top sellers include Revlimid ($4.98 bln) for cancer of the blood, including multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma; and Abraxane ($848 million) for breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

4. Johnson & Johnson $3.99 billion

Top sellers are Zytiga ($2.24 bln) for prostate cancer; and Velcade ($1.62 bln) for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co $3.53 billion

Top sellers are Sprycel ($1.49 bln) for certain types of leukemia; Yervoy ($1.31 bln) for melanoma; and Erbitux ($723 mln) for metastatic colorectal cancer as well as head and neck cancer.

6. Eli Lilly & Co $3.39 billion

Top seller is Alimta ($2.79 bln) for advanced lung cancer.

7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd $3.27 billion

Top sellers include Velcade ($900 million) for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

8. AstraZeneca PLC $2.94 billion

Top sellers are Zoladex ($924 million) for prostate cancer and breast cancer; and lung cancer drug Iressa ($647 million).

9. Merck & Co Inc $2.70 billion

Top sellers include Temodar ($350 million) for certain types of brain cancer.

10. Amgen Inc $2.06 billion

Top sellers are Vectibix ($505 million) for metastatic colorectal cancer; and Kyprolis ($331 million) for multiple myeloma.

Sources: GlobalData Healthcare, Reuters

(Reporting By Deena Beasley)