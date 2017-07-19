CBO to issue estimate of Obamacare repeal bill on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said it would release on Wednesday its estimate for Senate legislation that would repeal Obamacare without a replacement healthcare plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on a healthcare measure next week but it was unclear whether Republicans would try to revive a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The CBO estimate will measure the bill's impact on the budget as well as the number of uninsured Americans.