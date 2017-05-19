An emergency sign directs patients and staff to the emergency room at the newly constructed Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, California , U.S., April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The Republican-led House passed its bill earlier this month without a final CBO analysis, or "score," on how the measure would impact the U.S. budget or affect health insurance coverage.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)