FDA approves new antibiotic to treat serious skin infections
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with acute bacterial skin infections, made by privately held Melinta Therapeutics.
WASHINGTON The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.
The Republican-led House passed its bill earlier this month without a final CBO analysis, or "score," on how the measure would impact the U.S. budget or affect health insurance coverage.
(Reuters Health) - Even as a growing number of U.S. teens and young adults are abusing opioid drugs, only about one in four of them are getting medications to combat addiction, a new study suggests.
LONDON Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.