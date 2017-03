NEW YORK CGI Group Inc's contract with the U.S. government over the federal HealthCare.Gov website will end next month, the company said on Friday.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that the U.S. government was ending the contract involving the website, which was plagued with errors when it launched in October, and instead was signing one with Accenture.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese)