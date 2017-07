U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with reporters about the apparent collapse of Republicans' most recent effort to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 18, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said on Monday that various options for a healthcare bill will be discussed at a policy lunch on Tuesday prior to the first procedural vote.

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said he did not expect Senator John McCain, who is recuperating from surgery in his home state of Arizona, to return to Washington in time for Tuesday's healthcare vote.