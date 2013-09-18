Israel gives green light to decriminalize marijuana use
JERUSALEM The Israeli government voted on Sunday in favor of decriminalizing recreational marijuana use, joining some U.S. states and European countries who have adopted a similar approach.
JPMorgan Chase & Co backed away from a research note to clients on Wednesday that said a delay in the launch of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform was imminent.
JPMorgan initially said in the note on Wednesday morning that based on its Washington D.C. contacts and comments from the administration, it believed an announcement of a delay could come as soon as Wednesday.
But the U.S. government said later on Wednesday that the public health exchanges being created under the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act would open as planned on October 1.
After the statement by a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees the public health exchanges, JPMorgan issued a second note.
The second note said that the Obama administration had cleared the air by vehemently denying the delay.
JPMorgan analyst Justin Lake wrote in the second note that additional conversations with more sources clarified that the timing uncertainty was around the ability to complete customer enrollment over the Internet. Some enrollment could take place by call center or with in-person help, he wrote.
Advocates and foes of Obamacare are keeping a close watch on a timely opening of the exchanges, as an indicator of the possible future success or failure of Obama's health reform plan.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Matthew Lewis)
MOGADISHU Some 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought, the prime minister said on Saturday, as the area braces itself for widespread shortages of food.
BOSTON Massachusetts will plug any holes in the budget of the state chapter of Planned Parenthood if the U.S. Congress moves to block the use of Medicaid funds for treatment at the women's health care organization, Governor Charlie Baker said on Friday.