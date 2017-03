U.S. President Barack Obama meets with health insurance chief executives at the White House in Washington November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An organization of state insurance commissioners said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama's proposed fix to canceled healthcare polices was creating a "level of uncertainty."

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners issued a statement following a meeting at the White House with Obama to discuss the Affordable Care Act.

