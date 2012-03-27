The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will hold its second day of arguments on President Barack Obama's sweeping healthcare law, which aims to provide health coverage to more than 30 million uninsured Americans.

Following are three sets of issues that surround this week's hearings and the high court's ultimate ruling expected in June. A central issue is that of the individual mandate requiring nearly all Americans to have health insurance.

HEALTHCARE ISSUES:

The mandate would require an estimated 32 million uninsured Americans either to purchase a private plan on a new state insurance exchange or to obtain coverage through an expanded joint federal-state Medicaid program.

The 220 million non-elderly Americans who have insurance through an individual plan, an employer, Medicaid or Medicare's program for the disabled would not be affected by the mandate.

Some 24 million people would be exempt. These include undocumented immigrants, prisoners, native Americans and people too poor to be required to file a tax return.

Those who fail to comply would pay an escalating penalty that begins in 2014 at $95 per adult and $47.50 per child (up to $285 per family), or 1 percent of family income, whichever is greater.

In 2016 and beyond, the penalty would equal $695 per adult and $347.50 per child (up to $2,085 per family), or 2.5 percent of family income, whichever is greater.

The national average premium for an exchange-traded health plan that covers 70 percent of medical expenses is projected to reach $5,200 for an individual and $14,100 for a family by 2016.

People who buy coverage through the exchanges would receive income-adjusted federal subsidies covering up to 96 percent of premium costs for the poorest beneficiaries.

LEGAL ISSUES:

At stake is whether Congress overstepped its powers under the U.S. Constitution in adopting the individual mandate.

The administration argues that Congress has the authority under the Constitution's Commerce Clause to enact the mandate under its power to regulate interstate commerce or under its power to tax.

The administration says the insurance requirement is part of a comprehensive effort by Congress to address a crisis in the U.S. healthcare market, which accounts for nearly 18 percent of the nation's economy.

The 26 of 50 states challenging the law along with an independent business group argue that the power of Congress to regulate commerce does not include the authority to force individuals to enter into commerce and buy insurance.

They argue that the federal government will essentially be regulating inactivity by American consumers who choose not to buy health insurance.

They also argue that if Congress can take the unprecedented step of requiring that individuals buy insurance, then it can mandate the purchase of American-made cars or any other product, whether people want them or not.

POLITICAL ISSUES:

Were the Supreme Court to strike down the mandate, it would leave much of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act to the mercy of presidential and congressional election-year politics.

The Obama administration would need to find another way to encourage younger, healthier individuals to obtain insurance, according to analysts. Otherwise, insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses could rise sharply for new beneficiaries.

The handful of options thought to be available would each require action in Congress, where Republicans are vowing to repeal Obama's signature domestic achievement if they sweep the legislative and executive branches in November 6 elections.

Election year politics could postpone any healthcare debate into 2013 and raise doubts about the Obama administration's ability to have the reform structures in place by a January 1, 2014, start date.