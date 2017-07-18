FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 hours ago
Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch on Wednesday
#Health News
July 18, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 9 hours ago

Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited all Republican senators to discuss healthcare over lunch at the White House on Wednesday, the day after the party's push to overhaul Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"There is movement on healthcare," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and without providing further detail on developments.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

