2 days ago
Republican Senator McCain will return Tuesday for healthcare vote
#Health News
July 25, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 days ago

Republican Senator McCain will return Tuesday for healthcare vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is not on the committee, watches as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, who has been recuperating in Arizona after being diagnosed with brain cancer, will return to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform on Tuesday, his office said in a statement on Monday.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; editing by Diane Craft

