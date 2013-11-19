U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, November 5, 2013 to visit with wounded service members. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama urged his supporters on Monday to help get people signed up for health insurance and declared that the troubled website HealthCare.gov would eventually be the "easiest place" to get care despite its many glitches.

Obama has faced one of the biggest political crises of his presidency since the website's rocky rollout last month. He reiterated on Monday during a call with some 200,000 supporters that it would be working for the "vast majority" of people who use it by the end of November.

"Eventually it's going to be the easiest place to shop for healthcare," he told the call, put together by Organizing for Action, the group that grew out of his 2012 political campaign.

Obama said the site was getting better every week but urged supporters to help get people signed up for care by mail, phone, and in person as well.

"We've made sure that we've got a strong plan to not just fix the website, which I'm taking responsibility for, but also to make sure that there are other ways that people can sign up, and you guys are going to be critical in that process," he said.

Sounding weary, Obama said he remained upbeat that the problems could be solved.

"Despite, you know, all the setbacks that we've experienced throughout this process, I've never lost faith in our ability to get this done and mainly that's because of all of you. You guys have lifted me up," he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)