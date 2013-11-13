U.S. President Barack Obama watches as Todd Park (L), Assistant to the President and Chief Technology Officer, shows him information on a tablet during a meeting in the Oval Office, in this April 15, 2013 handout photograph obtained on October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

WASHINGTON A top technology adviser to President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that a team of experts trying to fix the website used to sign up for health insurance is making progress.

"We have much work still to do, but are making progress at a growing rate," said Todd Park, the chief technology officer at the White House, in written testimony to the House of Representatives' Oversight Committee.

Park is slated to testify to the committee at a hearing beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT).

