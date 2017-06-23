Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and other members of the House Freedom Caucus hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON Four conservative U.S. Republican senators said on Thursday they are not prepared to vote for the Senate Republican healthcare proposal unveiled on Thursday when it comes to the floor, probably next week.

"Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor," the senators -- Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and Ted Cruz -- said in a joint statement. The draft bill would not repeal Obamacare and lower healthcare costs, they said.

If legislation is to prevail, Republicans can only lose the support of two of the Senate's 52 Republicans, assuming all 48 Democrats and independents oppose the bill as expected.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)