WASHINGTON Planned Parenthood Federation of America welcomed on Friday the decision by breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure to resume funding the organization, saying it looked forward to resuming work with a "trusted partner."

"We are now heartened that we can continue to work in partnership toward our shared commitment to breast health for the most underserved women," Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood provides family planning and health services for women, including abortions, and had received about $700,000 annually from Komen.

Komen said earlier this week it had decided to stop funding breast cancer screening at 17 of 19 Planned Parenthood affiliates under new grant eligibility rules.

The decision set off a firestorm of protest from supporters who accused the charity of bowing to political pressure from anti-abortion activists.

"This compassionate outcry in support of those most in need rose above political, ideological, and cultural divides, and will surely be recognized as one of our nation's better moments during a contentious political time," Planned Parenthood said.

"We are enormously grateful that the Komen Foundation has clarified its grant-making criteria," it said

(Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Jackie Frank)