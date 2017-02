U.S. employer healthcare tax breaks would be replaced with be replaced with refundable tax credits for individuals under a proposal offered on Tuesday by House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan.

In a speech to Standford University's Hoover Institution in California, Ryan said his measure, which would effectively dismantle the way most Americans receive medical coverage, should be part of any Republican plan to replace President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Ryan's proposal is certain to draw fire from Obama's Democrats.

(Reporting by Donna Smith)