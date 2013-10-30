Roche trial finds new drug cocktail cuts breast cancer deaths
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
WASHINGTON U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she will not ask for the resignation of a top official at the agency overseeing the implementation of the federal health insurance exchange.
Asked at a congressional hearing if she would call for the resignation of Gary Cohen, the deputy administrator and director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Sebelius said: "I will not."
Her comments came at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing focused on the technical troubles with HealthCare.gov, the website for people to enroll in insurance coverage under the 2010 healthcare law.
(Reuters Health) - - Internet-based psychotherapy focused on changing behavior may be tied to improved body image and sexual functioning in breast cancer survivors, a recent study suggests.
BRUSSELS A Brussels conference to finance global family planning initiatives raised 181 million euros ($190.34 million) after a U.S. halt to such programs left NGOs worldwide with a large funding gap.