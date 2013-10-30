Roche trial finds new drug cocktail cuts breast cancer deaths
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
WASHINGTON U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she has not lost confidence in Quality Software Services Inc, one of several contractors that helped develop the troubled federal health insurance exchange website.
Last week, the Obama administration announced that QSSI, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group, will serve as a general contractor to oversee repairs to HealthCare.gov.
"I haven't lost my confidence in them," Sebelius said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
(Reuters Health) - - Internet-based psychotherapy focused on changing behavior may be tied to improved body image and sexual functioning in breast cancer survivors, a recent study suggests.
BRUSSELS A Brussels conference to finance global family planning initiatives raised 181 million euros ($190.34 million) after a U.S. halt to such programs left NGOs worldwide with a large funding gap.