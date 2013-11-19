WASHINGTON The Obama administration said on Tuesday that the computer function needed to provide consumer subsidies to private health insurers in the federal Obamacare healthcare marketplace will be available by mid-January.

In a teleconference with reporters, an administration official also said fixes to the troubled website HealthCare.gov have eliminated two-thirds of the hi-tech bugs that had marred information transfers to insurers and blocked insurance plans from enrolling consumers through company websites.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)