20 hours ago
Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week: Republican leader
#Health News
July 11, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 20 hours ago

Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week: Republican leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a new conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 11, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would vote on a bill to roll back Obamacare next week and then move on to other legislative business.

"We're going to do health care next week," McConnell told reporters after a Senate Republican luncheon, adding that he hoped to have a fresh analysis of the legislation from the Congressional Budget Office at the beginning of next week.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

