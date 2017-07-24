FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
July 24, 2017 / 8:21 PM / a day ago

Senate voting Tuesday on whether to open healthcare debate: McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 20, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday on whether to open debate on a healthcare bill, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The only way the Senate can actually consider ways to overhaul healthcare law is by opening a debate in the chamber said McConnell, a Republican. "That means voting to begin the open amendment process. That means voting to kick off a robust debate ... It means voting to proceed, and that will occur tomorrow."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

