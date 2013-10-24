Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
WASHINGTON Obamacare's problem-plagued website Healthcare.gov will be fixed in time to allow people to enroll in private health insurance by a December 15 deadline to obtain benefits beginning on January 1, the main Obamacare contractor CGI Federal told a congressional panel.
Executives representing CGI and another technology contractor, UnitedHealth Group unit Quality Software Services Inc. (QSSI), said they made no recommendation to U.S. officials on whether the site should open for enrollment on October 1. But QSSI told lawmakers that it kept the Obama administration apprised of risks throughout development.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Vicki Allen)
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - A growing share of overweight and obese Americans are not trying to shed excess pounds, and researchers think it's at least in part because more people see being fat as socially acceptable, if not healthy.