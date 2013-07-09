New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arraigned on charges of murder and weapons violations in Attleborough, Massachusetts, after being arrested, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike George/Pool

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts Police investigating a murder allegedly committed by former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez found a spent shell casing in a car he rented that had been fired from the same pistol as five empty shells found near the victim's body, according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday.

Hernandez, 23, last month was charged with killing Odin Lloyd, 27, a semi-pro football player, and fired by the New England Patriots football team. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including five counts related to illegal firearms possession.

The court documents included an autopsy showing that Lloyd had been shot several times and that two projectiles consistent with .45 caliber ammunition were recovered from his body.

At an apartment rented by Hernandez in Franklin, Massachusetts, police discovered five boxes of .45 caliber cartridges, according to the documents.

During an earlier search of Hernandez's home, investigators found an Hungarian rifle with an attached magazine in a black gym bag on the back seat of a Toyota sedan parked in the garage.

They confiscated video footage from the residence that showed two men in the driveway changing their clothes by the car, a silver 2012 Nissan Altima, apparently rented by Hernandez on the night of the murder. Other footage showed three men entering the house.

Prosecutors said Hernandez shot Lloyd execution-style after becoming upset with him days earlier at a Boston nightclub. Lloyd's body was found June 17 in an industrial area near Hernandez's house in North Attleborough, about 40 miles south of Boston.

Two other men have been taken into custody in connection with the case. Ernest Wallace, who is suspected of being an "accessory after the fact," turned himself in to police in Miramar, Florida, last month. Another man, Carlos Ortiz, was arrested in Connecticut on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

Before being fired on the day he was arrested and charged, Hernandez had been a rising star in the National Football League, a tight end with a $41 million contract with one of the league's top franchises.

