U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday signed into law legislation that increases sanctions on Hezbollah, the White House said.

"This strong, bipartisan bill intensifies pressure against the Hezballah terrorist organization and provides the administration additional tools with which to target Hezballah’s financial lifeblood," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)