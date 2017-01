Apparel retailer J. Crew Group Inc's shopping website was down for several hours on Monday.

"We're experiencing issues with jcrew.com, but we'll be back up and running shortly. Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you," the New York-based retailer said on Twitter.

J. Crew, owned by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP, was not immediately available for comment.

