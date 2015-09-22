LOS ANGELES Los Angeles officials on Tuesday called homelessness an "emergency" in the city and proposed spending $100 million to provide permanent housing and shelters for the city's 26,000 indigent.

Mayor Eric Garcetti joined several City Council members in unveiling the plan, which follows an increase in the city's homeless population from just under 23,000 two years ago, according to figures from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The nation's second-largest city has a large share of its homeless, nearly 18,000 people, who live on the streets as opposed to shelters. Officials in New York, the nation's biggest city, say that last year they had about 3,360 people living unsheltered, a number that has decreased compared to a decade ago.

The announcement of the $100 million plan, which was introduced to the council on Tuesday, came a day after Garcetti proposed another $13 million in expenditures to tackle homelessness, with a special focus on aiding U.S. military veterans.

City Council President Herb Wesson said the $100 million would become available starting in January 2016.

With a number of luxury residential buildings opening in recent years, especially in the city's downtown core, some community groups blame gentrification for making the city's housing less affordable and contributing to the homeless problem.

A declaration that homelessness is an emergency in the city could potentially allow Los Angeles to receive federal funding to combat the problem, according to Wesson's office.

"The city has pushed this problem from neighborhood to neighborhood for too long," Garcetti, a Democrat, said at a news conference.

Garcetti, who is campaigning to attract the 2024 Olympic Games to Los Angeles, added that the homeless problem goes back years and has been marked by futile fights between city and county officials over who bears responsibility.

"It has cost us money, and most importantly it's cost us lives," he said.

Garcetti last year pledged to end the problem of homelessness among veterans by the end of 2015.

His latest funding proposal, laid out in a letter sent on Monday to the city's chief administrative officer, calls for providing $5.1 million in short-term rental subsidies to rapidly place homeless veterans into housing.

The subsidies for individual recipients could last between six and nine months, according to the letter.

