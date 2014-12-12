Scaffolding is seen at the construction site of a new home in Carlsbad, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK U.S. mortgage applications to purchase new homes fell 22 percent in November from October, as first-time home buyers struggled to obtain loans due to tight credit conditions, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Thursday.

The Washington-based group's home builder application survey (BAS) showed the loan size to buy a home averaged $307,000 last month, up from about $300,000 in October.

The latest data suggested "builders are having greater success with higher priced homes and difficulty at the entry level, as first-time buyers continued to face tight credit conditions," Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The MBA estimated new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 401,000 units in November, based on the survey data from the BAS.

This was down 13 percent from October's 461,000 unit annualized pace.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade group projected 28,000 new homes were sold last month, down 22.2 percent from 36,000 in October.

